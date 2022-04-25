Colorado's 1st drive-thru Shake Shack opens

Shake Shack has opened its southernmost Colorado location to date.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Shake Shack has opened its eighth location in Colorado and its largest in the state.

The new fast-casual burger restaurant at 6489 Promenade Parkway in Castle Rock is the first Shake Shack in Colorado with a drive-thru and is just the fifth in the country with a drive-thru.

Shake Shack said its new Castle Rock Shack location features a split kitchen design with a separate kitchen for drive-thru guests.

"We’ve had our eye on expanding to the family-focused, fast-growing community of Castle Rock for a long time," said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer of Shake Shack. "Not only are we looking forward to serving the greater Denver area, we’re proud to open one of our first drive-thrus for busy families and on-the-go fans who want to get their Shake Shack fix."

The Castle Rock Shack will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for in-Shack dining, to-go orders and drive-thru. Shake Shack said that in order to help mitigate long lines, its team will take and pay for orders at multiple points along the journey, based on demand.

In January, Shake Shack opened the Greenwood Village Shack, featuring the state’s first "drive-up" pickup window that allows guests to pick up their orders made via the Shack app and web.

Shake Shack said it is hiring for all Colorado Shack locations at ShakeShack.com.

Since opening its first restaurant in 2004, Shake Shack has expanded to more than 240 domestic locations in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.