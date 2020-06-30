Shuttle service offered this summer from Boulder to Eldorado Canyon State Park

A new weekend and holiday shuttle service to the park will be offered from July 3 through Labor Day.

ELDORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new shuttle service is set to begin this weekend from Boulder to Eldorado Canyon State Park in an effort to alleviate congestion and limited parking at the popular hiking destination.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said visitor numbers at Eldorado Canyon have doubled in the past few years, and the park hits vehicle capacity all summer long.

Starting July 3, shuttles will run on Saturdays, Sundays and on holidays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., departing every 15 minutes.

CPW said there will be six stops and four parking lots in Boulder along the shuttle route:

CU Boulder/Regent parking lot

Lot 306 on Regent Drive, just east of Broadway. Shuttle stops in the parking lot.

Broadway and 27th Way: RTD Park-n-Ride on the east side of Broadway

Catch the shuttle on the opposite side of Broadway at the southbound RTD bus stop (Note: if your car is registered outside of the RTD District, you will need to pay for parking at this lot.)

Broadway and Dartmouth: RTD Park-n-Ride on the east side of Broadway

Catch the shuttle on the opposite side of Broadway at the southbound RTD bus stop.

Highway 93 and Highway 170 (Marshall Mesa Trailhead): Park in the dirt lot on the east side of Highway 93.

Catch the shuttle on the opposite side of Highway 93 in front of the gas station, next to the old trucks.

Eldorado Canyon State Park entrance station

Shuttle stops in front of the entrance station bathrooms

Exit here to access the Streamside Trail

Eldorado Canyon State Park Visitor Center



Shuttle stops in front of the visitor center

Exit here for the Fowler, Rattlesnake, or Eldorado Canyon Trails and the picnic area

The first shuttle will leave CU Boulder at 8 a.m. and the last shuttle will leave the state park at 7 p.m. An annual park pass or individual daily pass is required for all passengers 16 and older to ride the shuttle into the state park.

Individual daily passes are $4 per person and need to be purchased online prior to boarding.

CPW said these policies have been implemented for 2020 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:

If you have recently experienced any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough or sore throat, please do not ride the shuttle or visit the state park.

All passengers ages 12 and older are required to wear a mask or face covering. Please bring your own mask.

To promote social distancing, shuttle capacity is limited to approximately 10 passengers or three households, whichever is less.

On the shuttle, please sit in the sections labeled and leave at least one row of seats between groups.

Shuttles are disinfected once per day, and high touch surfaces will be wiped down after each trip.

The shuttle service offering is a joint effort between Boulder County and Eldorado Canyon State Park, according to CPW.