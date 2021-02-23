Bonfire Brewing, local restaurants announce 'Gather ’Round Week'

Event will help support those killed in Silverton avalanche.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo — In response to the loss of three longtime Eagle residents in an avalanche near Silverton, Cameron Douglas, owner of Vail’s Montauk and El Segundo restaurants, has organized a county-wide effort: Gather ’Round Week. The initiative is a chance for local restaurants to support the families of those lost.

Gather ‘Round Week, adopting Bronfire Brewing’s slogan, will launch March 1 and go through March 7.

More than 20 restaurants have committed to donating proceeds from Bonfire Brewing beers sold back to the families of Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen, and Adam Palmer. Participating restaurants include Montauk, El Segundo, Blue Moose Pizza, Moe’s Original BBQ, Garfinkle’s, and the Dusty Boot Steakhouse.

> Above video: Victims of deadly avalanche remembered.

“This effort is about Eagle coming together to support these families who are anchors in our community,” Douglas said. Douglas and his wife, Heather, have lived and worked in the valley for nearly 20 years, and experienced the power of the community to rally around its people.

