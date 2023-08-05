New pickleball, volleyball courts open in downtown Denver

Downtown Denver Partnership is hosting events and activities at Skyline Park all summer long.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Downtown Denver Partnership (DDP) has opened a new summer activation at Skyline Park.

Summer at Skyline Park has brought pickleball, volleyball, roller skating, mini golf and a beer garden to downtown Denver.

The summer celebration will remain open through Sept. 30.

Volleyball has been set up at Skyline Park 1, while pickleball and outdoor movies are at Skyline Park 2 this summer, along with the with the return of the Skyline Beer Garden, City Skate rink and mini golf.

"We’re so excited to bring back City Skate and Skyline Beer Garden with some additional activations for the whole family," Sharon Alton said, Sr. Vice President of Downtown Experience for the Downtown Denver Partnership.

"Pickleball is taking the nation by storm, so to bring this popular sport to our center city is a big deal! We can’t wait to welcome families, friends, and colleagues to downtown Denver, which will be the ultimate destination for summer fun."

DDP said mini golf and skating will be free throughout the season, with skate rentals available for $7 for kids 12 and under and $9 for those 13 and over.

Skyline Park's roller rink transforms into a pickleball court, which will be open seven days a week. Courts are open for duos or leagues and must be reserved at least 48 hours in advance, with paddles and balls available for rent.

The Skyline Beer Garden is home to Uncle Tim’s Cocktail Bar and a rotating line of food trucks.

Skyline Park's City Skate 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.