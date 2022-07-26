World's first indoor slide park opens in Colorado

The park also has an air court for bouncing, tumbling, tricks and high-flying dunks.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An indoor slide park (with no water) has opened in Colorado.

Slick City Action Park, which bills itself as the world's first-ever indoor slide park, is now open at Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood.

The 40,000-square-foot facility, which features slides up to 25 feet tall, held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration Tuesday.

Slick City said it has eleven large slides (with no water), two sport air courts, a soft play area, events deck for parties, a tumbling air track and café. An air court is available for bouncing, tumbling, tricks and dunks.

The indoor slide park said its concept is the first of its kind. Slick City adds it currently has three additional locations in development.

