WWE SmackDown returning to Colorado

Bianca Belair, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Asuka, Solo Sikoa and the Superstars of WWE are returning to Colorado.

DENVER — Wrestling fans, rejoice!

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced its return to Colorado.

WWE will bring its nationally televised "Friday Night SmackDown" to Ball Arena in Denver for the first time ever.

"SmackDown" was recorded, but did not air live, on Tuesdays in previous years it has appeared in Denver.

WWE Superstars scheduled to appear include Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Bianca Belair, Solo Sikoa, Bobby Lashley, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory and more.

Tickets for the pro wrestling event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com starting at $20.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

