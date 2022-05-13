x
Colorado Guide

12 small Colorado museums you can visit for free this summer

Colorado's central plains are home to history museums and unique attractions.

FLAGLER, Colo. —

If you're looking for a getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city this summer, there's no better place to experience Colorado's open spaces and beauty than the eastern plains.

Colorado’s plains have history museums, unique attractions and thousands of places to capture stunning photography. 

For those on a budget, 12 Colorado museums and attractions will offer free admission from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

During regular museum hours, museum guests can say "Our Journey" at the entrance to receive free admission or use the phrase when making an appointment over the phone.

Arriba Museum

  • 711 Front Street, Arriba, CO
  • Open year-round Monday to Thursday
  • Other times by appointment only: 719-768-3371 or 719-768-3434

Bailey Saddleland Museum

Cheyenne Wells Old Jail Museum

  • 85 West 2nd Street, Cheyenne Wells, CO
  • Open Memorial Day to Labor Day, Saturdays and Sundays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Other days by appointment only: 719-767-5865

Elbert County Museum

Credit: Elbert County Museum
Smokey Hill Trail Exhibit at the Elbert County Museum in Kiowa, Colo.

Flagler Hospital Museum and Hal Borland Room

  • 311 Main Avenue, Flagler, CO
  • Open year-round Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 719-765-4571 

Kit Carson Museum

  • 202 W Hwy. 40/287, Kit Carson, CO
  • Open Memorial Day to  Labor Day: Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Closed Wednesday
  • 719-962-3306 or 719-688-8565

Kit Carson County Carousel Museum

Limon Heritage Museum & Railroad Park

Lincoln County Museum

  • 617 3rd Avenue, Hugo, CO
  • Memorial Day to Labor Day: Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Appointments at 719-740-0106

Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph Museum

  • 50 South 1st Street, Cheyenne Wells, CO
  • Memorial Day to Labor Day: Saturdays and Sundays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  •  Appointments at 719-767-5865 

Old Town Museum

  • 420 South 14th Street, Burlington, CO
  • April to November: Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • December to March: Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 1-800-288-1334

Second Central School Museum

