11 small Colorado museums you can visit for free this weekend

Colorado's central plains are home to history museums and unique attractions.

ARRIBA, Colo. — If you're looking for a getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city this summer, there's no better place to experience Colorado's open spaces and beauty than the Eastern Plains.

Colorado’s plains have history museums, unique attractions and thousands of places to capture stunning photography.

For those on a budget, 11 Colorado museums and attractions will offer free admission from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

During regular museum hours, museum guests can say "Our Journey" at the entrance to receive free admission or use the phrase when making an appointment over the phone.

Arriba Museum

711 Front St., Arriba

Open year-round Monday to Thursday

Other times by appointment only: 719-768-3371 or 719-768-3434

Bailey Saddleland Museum

20140 County Road 125, Simla

Open by appointment: 719-541-2736 or 719-740-0658

Cheyenne Wells Old Jail Museum

85 W. 2nd St., Cheyenne Wells

Open Memorial Day to Labor Day, Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m.

Other days by appointment only: 719-767-5865

Elbert County Museum

515 Comanche St. (Highway 86), Kiowa

Open Memorial Day to Labor Day from 1 to 4 p.m.

Thursday to Sunday or by appointment: 1-303-621-2229

Flagler Hospital Museum and Hal Borland Room

311 Main Ave., Flagler

Open year-round Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

719-765-4571

Second Central School Museum

404 Fourth St., Flagler

Open through Labor Day by appointment: 719-765-4603

Kit Carson Museum

202 W Hwy. 40/287, Kit Carson, CO

Open Memorial Day to Labor Day: Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Wednesday

719-962-3306 or 719-688-8565

Kit Carson County Carousel Museum

Kit Carson County Fairgrounds, Burlington

Memorial Day to Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rides: 25 cents

719-346-7666

Limon Heritage Museum & Railroad Park

Exhibit building: 899 1st Street, Limon

Depot: 701 1st St., Limon

Monday to Saturday 1 to 7 p.m.; Sunday 1 to 4 p.m.

719-775-9418

Lincoln County Museum

617 3rd Ave., Hugo

Memorial Day to Labor Day: Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

Appointments at 719-740-0106

Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph Museum

50 S. 1st St., Cheyenne Wells

Memorial Day to Labor Day: Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m.

Appointments at 719-767-5865

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.