11 small Colorado museums you can visit for free this weekend

ARRIBA, Colo. — If you're looking for a getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city this summer, there's no better place to experience Colorado's open spaces and beauty than the Eastern Plains.
Colorado’s plains have history museums, unique attractions and thousands of places to capture stunning photography.
For those on a budget, 11 Colorado museums and attractions will offer free admission from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
During regular museum hours, museum guests can say "Our Journey" at the entrance to receive free admission or use the phrase when making an appointment over the phone.
Arriba Museum
- 711 Front St., Arriba
- Open year-round Monday to Thursday
- Other times by appointment only: 719-768-3371 or 719-768-3434
Bailey Saddleland Museum
- 20140 County Road 125, Simla
- Open by appointment: 719-541-2736 or 719-740-0658
Cheyenne Wells Old Jail Museum
- 85 W. 2nd St., Cheyenne Wells
- Open Memorial Day to Labor Day, Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m.
- Other days by appointment only: 719-767-5865
Elbert County Museum
- 515 Comanche St. (Highway 86), Kiowa
- Open Memorial Day to Labor Day from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Thursday to Sunday or by appointment: 1-303-621-2229
Flagler Hospital Museum and Hal Borland Room
- 311 Main Ave., Flagler
- Open year-round Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 719-765-4571
Second Central School Museum
- 404 Fourth St., Flagler
- Open through Labor Day by appointment: 719-765-4603
Kit Carson Museum
- 202 W Hwy. 40/287, Kit Carson, CO
- Open Memorial Day to Labor Day: Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed Wednesday
- 719-962-3306 or 719-688-8565
Kit Carson County Carousel Museum
- Kit Carson County Fairgrounds, Burlington
- Memorial Day to Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rides: 25 cents
- 719-346-7666
Limon Heritage Museum & Railroad Park
- Exhibit building: 899 1st Street, Limon
- Depot: 701 1st St., Limon
- Monday to Saturday 1 to 7 p.m.; Sunday 1 to 4 p.m.
- 719-775-9418
Lincoln County Museum
- 617 3rd Ave., Hugo
- Memorial Day to Labor Day: Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
- Appointments at 719-740-0106
Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph Museum
- 50 S. 1st St., Cheyenne Wells
- Memorial Day to Labor Day: Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m.
- Appointments at 719-767-5865
