Smashburger opens full bar restaurant in Colorado

Denver-based Smashburger said more locations are coming soon.

DENVER — The newest Smashburger location in the Mile High City has a new addition to its menu: cocktails and beer.

The Denver-based burger restaurant opened its 24th Colorado location on Friday, March 25 at 200 Quebec Street in the Lowry Town Center.

Smashburger said the new location its first to open with a full bar offering beers on draft and cans as well as cocktails.

"This new Smashburger concept sets itself apart from our traditional locations with an elevated dining experience and we are thrilled to bring our first full bar restaurant to our hometown in Denver," said Carl Bachmann, President of Smashburger.

"Now the residents near Lowry Town Center and the surrounding community will have the opportunity to enjoy a great tasting, high quality burger accompanied by a refreshing cocktail or beer, all at an affordable price."

A grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, April 2 with a $10 draft beer and burger happy hour special from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The special will be available every Friday and Saturday through the month of April.

Smashburger said it will also have free swag and Colorado Rockies giveaways while supplies last.

