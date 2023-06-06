Former NFL linebacker opens Colorado smoothie restaurant

DENVER — Smoothie King is putting the finishing touches on its newest Colorado location.
The new Smoothie King Northfield is owned by former NFL linebacker Josh Martin and his sister Gabby.
Martin lived in Colorado from a young age and attended Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora. He played seven years in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints before deciding to come home to start his own business with his sister.
Located at 9165 Northfield Boulevard, Smoothie King Northfield is partnering with the Food Bank of the Rockies for its grand opening celebrations through Friday.
Every day of the opening week has a different deal that visitors can take part in if they bring a donation to the Food Bank of the Rockies:
- Tuesday, June 6:
- Free kids smoothie with purchase of 20 oz or larger smoothie.
- Wednesday, June 7:
- Free extra or enhancer (protein powers, gut health enhancers, etc)
- Thursday, June 8:
- 20 oz smoothies for $4.99
- Friday, June 9:
- Free 20 oz smoothies
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.