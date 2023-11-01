‘SNL’ announces next 3 hosts, musical guests

“Saturday Night Live” won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” will return from a three-week spring break for three back-to-back new episodes beginning Saturday, April 1.

“Abbott Elementary” creator, executive producer, writer and star Quinta Brunson will make her “SNL” hosting debut on April 1 with musical guest Lil Yachty.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Molly Shannon will return to host for the second time on Saturday, April 8.

Shannon will be joined by Jonas Brothers who will perform as musical guest for the third time before their new album, “The Album,” is released in May.

Ana de Armas, nominated for Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards earlier this month for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde," will host “SNL” for the first time on Saturday, April 15.

Karol G will make her first appearance as musical guest on April 15. Karol G's new album is the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to hit #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

April shows!!! pic.twitter.com/6uXWIDLGLT — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 27, 2023

NBC said this season of “Saturday Night Live” is currently the No. 1 broadcast entertainment program in the 18-49 demo for live + 3-day viewing.

“Saturday Night Live” won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

