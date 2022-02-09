Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location

DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location.
The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new eatery features a bright, upbeat atmosphere with restaurant seating for 100 and 56 patio seats.
Snooze South Broadway will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
"Snooze got its start here in Denver and is proud to call the Mile High City home," Snooze CEO David Birzon said. "We’re excited to expand in our hometown and open our newest Snooze in a beautifully restored space in the thriving Baker neighborhood."
Founded in Denver, Colo. in 2006, Snooze now has more than 50 locations in Colorado, Arizona, California, North Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, Kansas, Tennessee and Texas.
Snooze’s menu offers Pineapple Upside Down and Blueberry Danish Pancakes, a pancake flight, Benedicts like the Habanero Pork Belly Benny, as well as breakfast sandwiches, omelets and breakfast tacos.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.