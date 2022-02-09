x
Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery was founded in Denver in 2006.

DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location.

The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new eatery features a bright, upbeat atmosphere with restaurant seating for 100 and 56 patio seats.

Snooze South Broadway will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

"Snooze got its start here in Denver and is proud to call the Mile High City home," Snooze CEO David Birzon said. "We’re excited to expand in our hometown and open our newest Snooze in a beautifully restored space in the thriving Baker neighborhood."

Credit: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Founded in Denver, Colo. in 2006, Snooze now has more than 50 locations in Colorado, Arizona, California, North Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, Kansas, Tennessee and Texas.

Snooze’s menu offers Pineapple Upside Down and Blueberry Danish Pancakes, a pancake flight, Benedicts like the Habanero Pork Belly Benny, as well as breakfast sandwiches, omelets and breakfast tacos.

