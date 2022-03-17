South Park 25th Anniversary Concert announced at Red Rocks

Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will headline the celebration with bands Primus and Ween.

MORRISON, Colo. — The co-creators of South Park will headline a concert showcasing the show's music as they celebrate 25 years.

Primus and Ween will join Trey Parker and Matt Stone for "South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert."

Primus wrote South Park's theme song and has appeared in the show multiple times. Ween appeared in a season two episode and Matt and Trey's band, DVDA, has opened for them on many occasions. Parker and Stone also directed a music video for Ween's song "Even if you Don't."

“We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary Artists and Musicians. Until now,” said co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

The 25th season of South Park is currently airing Wednesday nights on Comedy Central at 9 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

