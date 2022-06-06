South Park anniversary concert adds 2nd night at Red Rocks

Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will headline the concerts with bands Primus and Ween.

MORRISON, Colo. — A second night is being added for the "South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert" at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Primus and Ween will join the show's, co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, on Aug. 9 and 10.

Primus wrote South Park's theme song and has appeared in the show multiple times. Ween appeared in a season two episode and Matt and Trey's band, DVDA, has opened for them on many occasions. Parker and Stone also directed a music video for Ween's song "Even if you Don't."

“We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary Artists and Musicians. Until now,” said co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker when the concert was first announced in March.

Tickets can be purchased at Axs.com starting 10 a.m. on Friday, June 10.

The 25th season of South Park is airing on Comedy Central, and a third exclusive event, South Park The Streaming Wars, was recently released on the Paramount+ streaming service.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

