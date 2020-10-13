South Suburban Reservoir to close until spring 2021

The reservoir is a popular destination for dog owners in southwest Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The South Suburban Reservoir is preparing to close to the public until next spring.

The reservoir, located adjacent to Stratton Open Space in southwest Colorado Springs, will be closed from Wednesday, Oct. 14 through the spring of 2021.

South Suburban Reservoir, known as a popular destination for dog owners, generally closes seasonally for the winter between ice melt and first freeze, according to the city of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs officials said the extended closure will allow Colorado Springs Utilities to help ensure public safety while water levels are reduced in the reservoir to facilitate a periodic, required inspection of the dam by the State Engineer’s Office.

Built in 1932, South Suburban Reservoir serves as local water storage and has a capacity of 241 acre-feet.

