50 orb-weaver spiders on display at Butterfly Pavilion

Orb-weaver spider webs are extremely strong and can even reach 60 centimeters in diameter.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Have you ever wanted to walk among spiders?

Butterfly Pavilion is re-opening its Spider Pavilion on Friday, Oct. 15.

Guests can face their fears and immerse themselves in the spider-filled, exotic enclosure through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Located in the Wings of the Tropics exhibit at Butterfly Pavilion, the exhibit features more than 50 orb-weaver spiders.

Butterfly Pavilion said orb weavers are named after the iconic and distinctive wheel-shaped webs they create to catch their prey. Their webs are extremely strong and can even reach 60 cm in diameter.

Guests can witness how large the spectacular webs have grown over time between visits to the Pavilion.

The Spider Pavilion will be open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. through Oct. 31. Online recommendations are highly recommended at Butterflies.org.

