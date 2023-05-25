Spinney Mountain Reservoir opening to boating for summer

The reservoir offers cutthroat, rainbow and brown trout species in its 2,500 surface acres of water.

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — After opening to fishing in April, Spinney Mountain Reservoir is ready for boaters.

Spinney Mountain State Park will open to boating Friday at 5 a.m.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the reservoir's north boat ramp will be open, but the reservoir's water levels need to rise before the south ramp can be inserted.

This summer, Spinney Mountain Reservoir will close to boating 30 minutes after sunset and reopens 30 minutes prior to sunrise. CPW said fishing from the docks and face of the dam is also prohibited.

CPW noted that it requires all motor and sail-powered boats to be registered annually.

All water vessels must carry at least one wearable life jacket approved by the Coast Guard for each person on board. An additional throwable flotation device is needed if the boat is longer than 16 feet.

CPW said every motorized boat must have an aquatic nuisance species stamp before launching onto Spinney Mountain Reservoir. Inspections may be done at the park or other available CPW offices.

Spinney Mountain Reservoir offers cutthroat, rainbow and brown trout species in its 2,500 surface acres of water, according to CPW.

