Denver chef creating special menu for Taste America event

This week in The Feed, Kylie Bearse introduces us to the local chef representing Denver in the James Beard Foundation's Taste America dinner series.

DENVER — One of the perks of virtual events is that it can connect you with people from all over.

In a few weeks, the James Beard Foundation has its Taste America dinner series featuring a three-course meal created by a chef in Denver.

“A total surprise, incredibly flattering of course,” said Chef Cindhura Reddy, who was nominated for a James Beard Award in 2019 for her work as Executive Chef at Spuntino, which she owns with her husband.

“It had always been a dream of ours to work together," said Reddy.

Spuntino’s menu is mostly Italian, but it also has a little South Indian flare.

“Which is my background, which kind of opened us up to thinking about ways to bring those flavors into Spuntino," said Reddy. “We have a lot of fun with it."

Since the Pandemic started, they’ve also opened a south Indian takeout menu. On March 21, chef Reddy will represent Denver in the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America dinner.

“It’s a bunch of chefs from all over the country doing their own virtual event," said Reddy. “It’s a pickup dinner that you bring home and it involves a little bit of cooking."

Of the proceeds, 70% will stay with Spuntino, and 30% goes to the foundation’s “Open for Good” Campaign.

“The James Beard Foundation has always been an advocate for small restaurants especially during the pandemic,” said Reddy. “Incredibly, incredibly important.”