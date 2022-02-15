Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back for 1st time since 2019

Music, dancing and the spirit of Ireland’s national holiday will be back on the streets of Denver for the first time since 2019.

DENVER — The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade will march through downtown Denver for the first time since 2019.

The 60th annual Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held Saturday, March 12 beginning at 9:30 a.m. rain or shine.

The parade will begin in downtown Denver at the corner of 19th and Wynkoop, turning left on 17th Street to Blake Street, marching east on Blake and before ending at 27th and Blake at the Coors Field parking lot.

The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee announced there are more than 175 parade entries in this year's lineup.

More than 450,000 attendees are expected to line the streets of downtown Denver for the parade. The parade typically consists of more than 10,000 marchers and 200 entrants including pipe bands, step dancers, floats, police, fire and emergency service agencies, military members, equestrians, charities, marching bands, businesses and Colorado dignitaries.

Parade volunteer applications are being accepted at DenverStPatricksDayParade.com and a GoFundMe has been set up for parade donations.

The 2020 Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade was one of the first major events canceled at the start of the pandemic. The 2021 parade was also canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions on special events and gatherings.

This year’s Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade (DSPDP) Grand Marshal is Dr. David “Doc” Powell.

Organizers said Powell has been an active member of the DSPDP since 1998 and has functioned in many roles over the years including Parade Marshal’s Division Chairman, member Judge Committee, Queen Colleen Committee and Board of Directors.

The 2022 Queen Colleen is Denver native Molly Casey who will represent her hometown in July at the Miss Colorado USA pageant.

"Many thanks to our presenting sponsor Bellco Credit Union for their continued support of the Denver St. Patrick's Day Parade through the years," said St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee President Michael O’Neill. "We also want to recognize the multitude of other sponsors, private donors, and volunteers who are making it possible for the Irish to be back on the streets of Denver after a two-year hiatus."

