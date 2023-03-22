'Star Trek: Next Generation' stars plan reunion in Colorado

Denver's largest pop culture celebration is going where no one has gone before.

DENVER — Calling all Trekkies!

Four stars of the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" television series will be having a reunion in Colorado.

Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Michael Dorn, and Gates McFadden — familiar to fans as Data, William Riker, Colonel Worf, and Dr. Beverly Crusher — are the latest additions to the celebrity lineup at Fan Expo Denver this summer.

Fan Expo Denver runs from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2, at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.

Set 100 years after Captain Kirk's five-year mission with a new generation of Starfleet officers, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" originally aired from 1987 to 1994 and has been continued in the recent Paramount+ series "Picard."

"After an incredible event in 2022, we are very excited to kick-off 2023’s Fan Expo Denver with such a strong lineup of popular celebrities," said Andrew Moyes, vice president of Fan Expo HQ. "Our Denver fans have proven to be huge supporters of pop culture conventions, and we can’t wait to bring the Fan Expo experience to everyone for the third year."

Tickets for Fan Expo Denver are on sale now.

Fan Expo Denver celebrity lineup

Christina Ricci, "The Addams Family"

Vincent D'Onofrio, "Daredevil"

Charlie Cox, "Daredevil"

Bonnie Wright, "Harry Potter"

Leslie David Baker, "The Office,"

Hayden Christensen, "Star Wars"

Vivien Lyra Blair, "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Emily Swallow, "The Mandalorian"

Katie Sackhoff, "The Mandalorian"

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

Emily Bett Rickards, "Arrow"

Stephen Amell, "Arrow"

Steve Burns, "Blue's Clues"

Joseph Quinn, "Stranger Things"

Grace Van Dien, "Stranger Things"

Jon Bernthal, "Walking Dead"

Gabriel Luna, "The Last of Us"

Neve Campbell, "Scream"

Skeet Ulrich, "Scream"

Matthew Lillard, "Scream"

Jamie Kennedy, "Scream"

Chevy Chase, "Vacation"

James McAvoy, "X-Men: First Class"

Sam Raimi, "Spider-Man"

Danny Trejo, "Machete"

Gates McFadden, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Brent Spiner, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Jonathan Frakes, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Michael Dorn, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

