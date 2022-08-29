Starbucks announces return of pumpkin spice menu

It's that time of year again. Starbucks has released its fall lineup, including the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte.

DENVER — Autumn has arrived at Starbucks.

Starbucks has released its menu of fall signature drinks, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The popular drink will return to Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada on Tuesday.

Other autumn menu items include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone.

This is the latte's 19th year on top of Starbucks' fall menu, and is available hot, iced or blended. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Cold Brew is also returning for its fourth year.

Starbucks also announced a menu item that was new last year, the Apple Crisp Macchiato, is returning with a twist. The Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato is now made with creamy oat milk and Starbucks Blonde Espresso as the standard recipe.

The Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin Scone and Owl Cake Pop are also available for a limited time.

Starbucks is also releasing pumpkin spice-flavored ground, packaged, and ready-to-drink products at grocery stores as well as the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate.

Dunkin' is already selling its fall lineup. The company already released its signature pumpkin spice latte and fall menu last Wednesday.

Two new menu items this year are the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher, served over ice with tart cranberry with bright blood orange flavor — along with subtle notes of fall spices, ginger and cinnamon.

Also new is the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee which combines Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced Coffee with a pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot and cream.

Dunkin' said that from Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Tuesday, Sept. 13, customers can get a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for $3.

