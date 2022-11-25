'Opt Outside': Colorado state park admission is free on Friday

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants Coloradans to avoid the shopping craze on Black Friday by getting outside and enjoying some fresh air instead.
The agency is providing free entry into any of the 42 Colorado state parks on Friday, Nov. 25.
The 8th annual Fresh Air Friday encourages residents to get outside and give thanks. The first Fresh Air Friday event was held in 2015.
CPW said park visitors should be aware that Friday is a state holiday and some park visitor centers may not be open or fully staffed.
Check out CPW's handy Park Finder at this link to locate a park near you.
CPW is also asking residents to keep the seven Leave No Trace principles in mind while enjoying public lands. They include:
• Plan ahead and prepare
• Travel and camp on durable surfaces
• Dispose of waste properly
• Leave what you find
• Minimize campfire impacts
• Respect wildlife
• Be considerate of other visitor
