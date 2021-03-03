Restoration project hopes to save historic Staunton cabin

Staunton State Park is looking for volunteers to participate in the restoration work.

PINE, Colorado — The first phase of a project to restore the historic Staunton Homestead Cabin is about to begin in Staunton State Park.

Paid for in part by a History Colorado State Historical Fund grant, the restoration project is set to begin in April and will continue through the end of 2021.

The Friends of Staunton State Park group, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and other community supporters are looking for volunteers to participate in the cabin's restoration.

CPW said that due to health restrictions, only eight volunteers may participate during a week-long restoration session and volunteers are asked to work all five days of the work week. Each session will least roughly eight hours per day for a 40-hour work week.

Interested volunteers can find the Staunton Homestead Cabin restoration project through Historicorp or by calling 720-287-0100.

The park was originally homesteaded in the Elk Creek Valley in western Jefferson County in 1918. The ranch had expanded to 1,720 acres by 1930.

The historic cabin was willed by the Staunton family to the State of Colorado in 1986, with specification that the ranch become a state park so that all people could enjoy this beautiful place. Staunton State Park opened to the public in 2013.

The Staunton Homestead Cabin is historically significant due to the activities of the Staunton family, said CPW. Both Dr. Archibald and Dr. Rachael Staunton were prominent Denverite physicians and philanthropists. The cabin is important due to its style, the Staunton's medical work and provides a window into Rocky Mountain living in the 1900’s.

People interested in helping but unable to participate physically can support the restoration project through financial donations by contacting kathrynb@friendsofstaunton.org.

