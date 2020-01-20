STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — The National Western Stock Show is very Colorado. Skiing is also very Colorado, but in a different way.
And, similar to the plot of a 1990s teen romantic comedy, these two same but different things came together Monday to create something that’s perfect.
We’re talking about the Cowboy Downhill, a tradition that’s been going on in Steamboat Springs for 46 years. Here’s how it works: a bunch of people in cowboy outfits compete in a timed slalom, and have to do tricks with ropes at the end of it.
We live streamed it on 9NEWS.com, and really enjoyed the event’s sheer amount of skill … and wipeouts.
RELATED: 9Things to do at the 114th annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo
RELATED: A guide to the 2020 National Western Stock Show
Here's one video of the event:
Check out a photo gallery below:
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS