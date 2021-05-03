New Denver exhibit explores the mystery of Stonehenge

The exhibition features artifacts and explores the science from one of the most ancient monuments and celebrated wonders of the world.

DENVER — A new exhibition featuring artifacts and science behind one of the world's most inspiring, magical and sacred sites is about to open in Colorado.

"Stonehenge" the exhibition opens Friday, March 12 at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS).

The exhibition will feature 400 artifacts from the prehistoric monument Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, as well as explain the breakthrough science behind some of the latest discoveries at the site.

“Much mystery and intrigue surrounds Stonehenge,” said Erin Baxter, DDMNS Curator of Anthropology. “This world-class exhibition allows guests to explore and experience all of those questions and encounter the very latest in scientific research.”

Designated as a World Heritage Site, Stonehenge once consisted of rings and horseshoes of standing stones, some topped by horizontal “lintels.” The largest stones are around 23 feet high, nine feet wide and weigh over 50,000 pounds.

Scientific analysis has revealed that some of the stones were transported from over 150 miles away, with no modern means of transportation.

Scholars and visitors have puzzled over the unique monument for centuries. Archaeologists now believe Stonehenge was constructed from 3000 BCE to 2000 BCE.

“We’re fortunate to bring this world-class exhibition to Denver and share its wonder with the Colorado community and beyond,” said George Sparks, DMNS President and CEO. “What is truly remarkable is the depth of knowledge we now have regarding what the silent and massive stones tell us. With the use of cutting edge technology, we now have answers to questions that have mystified for literally thousands of years. We can’t wait to share this fantastic journey through ancient mysteries and modern discoveries with our guests.”

Reservations for "Stonehenge" and museum tickets can be found at DMNS.org.

