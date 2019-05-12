DENVER — Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey has announced they will release their limited-edition "Snowflake, Batch 22: Mount Bross" on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Named after the 22nd tallest Colorado 14er, the whiskey will be available for one day only at Stranahan’s Denver distillery.

Stranahan’s Snowflake, Batch 22: Mount Bross will be sold for $99.99 per bottle, with a limit of two per person, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at 200 S. Kalamath Street.

Every year the Denver distillery releases a limited-edition bottling of Snowflake, one of the rarest releases in American whiskey industry, according to Stranahan’s. The Snowflake release has developed a cult following with thousands of loyal fans braving the cold for up to 72 hours to get their hands on a bottle.

Stranahan’s says Batch 22: Mount Bross "was built around an eight-year-old Stranahan’s single barrel with stunning depth of flavor and color."

“With Batch 22, the distillers and I had a unique opportunity to experiment with blending American single malts that had undergone extended aging,” said Owen Martin, Head Distiller at Stranahan’s. “No previous Snowflake has had an oak profile as pronounced as this one. These heavy tannins from the older whiskeys have married beautifully with the sweeter notes from the maple syrup, port and cognac casks. In Mount Bross, I think we’ve created a truly special Snowflake – one that’s pushing the boundaries and definitely worth the wait!”

For details on camping rules and restrictions in advance of joining the line at Stranahan’s, visit Stranahans.com.

Batch 22: Mount Bross Facts

Casks: Eight-year-old single barrel, sangiovese, maple syrup, ex-bourbon, port, and cognac.

Eight-year-old single barrel, sangiovese, maple syrup, ex-bourbon, port, and cognac. Nose: Hints of honeycomb and fruit preserves. Alternates between heavy cream and tobacco with every whiff. The empty glass leaves gingersnap cookies dusted with powdered sugar.

Hints of honeycomb and fruit preserves. Alternates between heavy cream and tobacco with every whiff. The empty glass leaves gingersnap cookies dusted with powdered sugar. Palate: Baking spices and demerara sugar lead in, before the backbone of old oak tannins, milk chocolate and tobacco reveals itself. These gently fade into candied fruits, with hints of cherry cola, vanilla bean and raspberry caramels.

Baking spices and demerara sugar lead in, before the backbone of old oak tannins, milk chocolate and tobacco reveals itself. These gently fade into candied fruits, with hints of cherry cola, vanilla bean and raspberry caramels. Finish: Warm, maple roasted pecan

Stranahan's

