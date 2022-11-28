Denver distillery to release rare batch of whiskey

Whiskey lovers will camp out to grab a rare bottle of Snowflake Batch #25.

DENVER — Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey has announced it will release a limited-batch of whiskey at its Denver distillery for the first time in three years.

Stranahan’s said it will release "Snowflake Batch #25" at its Denver distillery on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Since 2011, the Denver distillery has released a limited-edition bottling of Snowflake, one of the rarest releases in the American whiskey industry, according to Stranahan’s.

The Snowflake release has developed a cult following with thousands of loyal fans braving the cold for up to 72 hours to get their hands on a bottle.

Stranahan’s said Snowflake festivities will begin Friday, Dec. 2 with live music, food trucks and games while attendees cam onsite at 200 S. Kalamath St. An exact release time has not been announced.

Stranahan’s last released the popular whiskey at its Denver distellery in 2019. Snowflake bottles traditionally sell out within one day.

"Like the beauty of the winter ice crystal itself, no two Stranahan’s Snowflake releases are alike, with each year featuring an entirely new iteration," the distillery said in a statement. "Due to the scarcity of the barrels used, a limited number of bottles are produced."

For details on camping rules and restrictions in advance of joining the line at Stranahan’s, visit Stranahans.com.

