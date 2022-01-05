Colorado Railroad Museum hosting multiple summer events

Events include a dinosaur express train, seeing rare locomotives, and a Father's Day celebration.

DENVER — All aboard! As summer quickly approaches, the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden is preparing for a busy season.

The Colorado Railroad Museum is home to over 100 locomotives, passenger and freight cars, cabooses and a G-scale garden railway. The museum features some of Colorado's finest history on the railroad system.

Paul Hammond, executive director of the Colorado Railroad Museum, spoke to 9NEWS about the museum's hours expanding and some exciting events happening this summer.

>>> VIDEO ABOVE: Full interview with Paul Hammond about the Colorado Railroad Museum

Colorado Crossing

One event the museum has planned this summer is the Colorado Crossing event that will take place on May 14 and 15.

"We're going to have two authentic coal-fired steam locomotives in operation and three of these depression-era automobiles that were converted into these very interesting looking rail vehicles called Galloping Geese," Hammond said about the event.

This event will feature a parade starting at 9:30 a.m. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for ages 2-17. Train rides are an additional fee.

Dinosaur Express Train

Guests can head back to the museum on May 8 for a special dinosaur express train. This event will follow dinosaur tracks around the 15-acre railyard and will feature dinosaur activities throughout the museum.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for ages 2-17. Train rides are an additional fee.

All Things Engine

A special day dedicated to the dads, the all things engine is a celebration for Father's Day weekend. This event will allow guests to see antique tractors, hit-and-miss engines and early diesel engines, model A and model T cars, and a fire truck. This event will take place on June 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for ages 2-17. Train rides are an additional fee.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the events above go to coloradorailroadmuseum.org.

