Monster Energy AMA Supercross returning to Empower Field

Monster Energy AMA Supercross will be back at Empower Field at Mile High for the first time since 2019.

DENVER — Monster Energy AMA Supercross will return to Denver in 2022.

The supercross series will race at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

This is the series' first appearance at Empower Field since 2019.

Race organizers said the event will bring together elite athletes to compete in the world’s most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing series. Monster Energy AMA Supercross plans to visit 15 cities in 13 states next year.

Supercross champions Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson are set to appear, each seeking another title in a historically deep field.

Tickets for the Colorado event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

To see the full 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Podcasts

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.