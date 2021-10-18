Monster Energy AMA Supercross returning to Empower Field

DENVER — Monster Energy AMA Supercross will return to Denver in 2022.
The supercross series will race at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
This is the series' first appearance at Empower Field since 2019.
Race organizers said the event will bring together elite athletes to compete in the world’s most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing series. Monster Energy AMA Supercross plans to visit 15 cities in 13 states next year.
Supercross champions Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson are set to appear, each seeking another title in a historically deep field.
Tickets for the Colorado event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
To see the full 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.
