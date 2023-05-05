Millions of pounds of dirt dumped into Denver stadium

Empower Field has gone from a football field to a high-powered motorsports track.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The beautiful green grass loved by Denver Broncos fans has disappeared at Empower Field at Mile High.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Monster Jam are returning to Empower Field on back-to-back weekends.

The Denver football stadium has been transformed with million of pounds of dirt for back-to-back motorsport events. Trucks have dumped hundreds of loads of dirt onto the stadium floor with hills, jumps, turns and obstacles.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross race series will race at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday.

Race organizers said the event will bring together elite athletes to compete in the world’s most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing series.

Eli Tomac, a native of Cortez, Colorado, clinched the Monster Energy AMA Supercross title at the event last year. For tickets, head to Ticketmaster.com.

The 2023 Monster Jam Stadium Tour will stop at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, May 13.

The 7 p.m. main event will be preceded by a Monster Jam Pit Party on the stadium's south lawn from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. where guests can see the trucks up close, take pictures, meet the drivers and get autographs.

Monster Jam competitors will compete in a championship battle with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions.

For more information and tickets, visit MonsterJam.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos Podcast

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.