Monster Energy AMA Supercross returning to Empower Field

Colorado native Eli Tomac won the last Monster Energy AMA Supercross event in Denver.

DENVER — Monster Energy AMA Supercross will return to Denver in 2023.

The supercross series will race at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Race organizers said the event will bring together elite athletes to compete in the world’s most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing series. Monster Energy AMA Supercross plans to visit 16 cities in 12 states next year.

Supercross champions Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson are set to appear, each seeking another title in a historically deep field.

Tickets for the Colorado event go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Ticketmaster.com.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross returned to Empower Field in April 2022 for the first time since 2019.

Eli Tomac, a native of Cortez, Colorado, clinched the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross title at the event.

"All I can say is 'I love you, Denver,'" Tomac told NBC after his win.

To see the full 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

Western Regional 250SX Class Championship

Round 1: Anaheim, CA on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Angel Stadium

Round 2: Oakland, CA on Saturday, Jan. 14 at RingCentral Coliseum

Round 3: San Diego, CA on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Snapdragon Stadium

Round 4: Anaheim, CA on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Angel Stadium

Round 11: Seattle, WA on Saturday, March 25 at Lumen Field

Round 12: Glendale, AZ on Saturday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium

Round 16: Denver, CO on Saturday, May 6 at Empower Field at Mile High

