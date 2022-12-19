First Sweet Basil Café in Colorado opens

This is the first Colorado location for the family-owned and operated Illinois business.

AURORA, Colo. — An Illinois-based family restaurant is expanding to Colorado.

Sweet Basil Café opens its first Centennial State location on Monday, Dec. 19, at Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora.

The restaurant, which serves an expansive menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites, occupies a 6,911-square-foot space at Southlands' Town Square.

The family-owned and operated business currently operates six restaurants in Illinois, including locations in the suburb of Chicago, Peoria, Champaign and Springfield.

"It’s always exciting to introduce first-to-market businesses at Southlands," said Southlands Shopping Center General Manager Martin Liles.

"We like being able to showcase new concepts and businesses for our guests. As this new dining option joins the Southlands community, it’s worth noting that Sweet Basil Café will be open throughout the day starting with breakfast."

Employment applications for the Aurora restaurant are being accepted online.

