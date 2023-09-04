Salad chain continues Colorado expansion with sixth location

The fast-casual restaurant will open its newest Colorado restaurant on Tuesday.

DENVER — California-based salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen is continuing its growth in Colorado with a new location in Denver.

Sweetgreen opens the new restaurant in University Hills at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The 2,258-square-foot restaurant at 2770 S. Colorado Blvd. is the sixth Sweetgreen to open in Colorado.

The restaurant will accommodate 22 diners inside and 16 diners outside on the restaurant's patio. Sweetgreen will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with the South Metro Denver Chamber at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sweetgreen said it will have swag and goodies from partners from the University Hills Farmers Market, including treats by Danielle’s Delicious Bites, a coffee cart from Propagate Coffee, a floral bar by Sand Florals, and live music from Tim Ostdiek.

Sweetgreen has more than 180 restaurants in 16 states across the United States. The company also operates locations in Lone Tree, Highlands Ranch, Cherry Creek, lower downtown Denver and on Boulder's Pearl Street.

