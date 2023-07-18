Fast casual salad chain opens 5th Colorado restaurant

The fast-casual restaurant opens its newest Colorado restaurant on Tuesday.

LONE TREE, Colo. — California-based salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen is continuing its growth in Colorado with a new location in Lone Tree.

Sweetgreen opens the new restaurant at the Vistas at Park Meadows at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The 2,782-square-foot restaurant at 8423 Park Meadows Center Drive is the fifth Sweetgreen to open in the state.

Sweetgreen will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Northwest Douglas County Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Corporation at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The restaurant accommodates 24 diners inside and 14 diners outside on the restaurant's patio. Sweetgreen said it has commissioned local artist Kayla Arroy to create a piece for the restaurant entitled “Sun Guide'' which depicts how the sun shifts throughout the year, signaling the changing of seasons.

Sweetgreen will also host an opening week party from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with music by Electric Lady, kombucha tastings with Rowdy Mermaid, a build-your-own floral bar by Pickletown Flower Co, and sorbet from Ice Cream Farm.

Alongside staple menu items, the Lone Tree ocation has opened with Sweetgreen's summer menu including the Peach + Goat Cheese salad.

Sweetgreen has more than 180 restaurants in 16 states across the United States. The company also operates locations in Highlands Ranch, Cherry Creek, lower downtown Denver and on Boulder's Pearl Street.

