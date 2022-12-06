California-based salad restaurant continues Colorado expansion

The fast-casual restaurant opened its latest Colorado restaurant on Friday.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — California-based salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen is continuing its growth in Colorado with a new location in Highlands Ranch.

The 2,300-square-foot restaurant at 3620 East Highlands Ranch Parkway is the fourth Sweetgreen to open in the state.

Sweetgreen opened the new Highlands Ranch restaurant on Friday.

The restaurant was designed with an open dining space with natural light from windows on three sides and seating for 18 diners, as well as heated outdoor seating for 21 people.

Sweetgreen has more than 150 restaurants in 16 states across the United States. The company also operates locations in Cherry Creek, lower downtown Denver and on Boulder's Pearl Street.

Alongside staple menu items, the Highlands Ranch location has opened with Sweetgreen’s fall menu, which offers the Curry Cauliflower Bowl and Buffalo Cauliflower side dish as well as the Chicken and Brussels Bowl.

