6 crunchy deals in Colorado for National Taco Day on Sunday

Our friends at Mile High on the Cheap have found some delicious deals for National Taco Day on Sunday, Oct. 4.

This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

It’s crunch time, taco lovers!

Grab some salsa and get ready to celebrate National Taco Day on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Tacos are just about the perfect meal (or snack) because you can put just about anything you like in the crunchy shell or soft tortilla, whether it’s beef, chicken, pork. seafood or just lots of veggies. (FYI – According to a recent survey, most Americans think beef is the superior filling.)

Then, there’s the toppings, which are endless — from lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, salsa and whatever else you add to suit your tastes.

Except for being a little messy, tacos are a family favorite because they’re easy to prepare and sure to please every picky palate. Even more so because they’re not too expensive (unless you love fish tacos!), whether you’re making them at home or enjoying them in a restaurant.

However, on this food holiday leave the prep and clean-up to someone else and just enjoy the spicy savings.

The crunch-worthy deals are only valid at participating locations on Oct. 4, unless noted otherwise — while supplies last. The limit may vary by offer, so check first before ordering.

It’s dollar taco time! Add a crispy beef taco to any dine-in entrée purchase for just $1.

Also, head on over for $5 shots of 1800 Silver (or equivalent) top-shelf tequila and $1 floaters to top your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila.

The taco shop has three Denver metro locations — Belmar, Denver Tech and Westminster. They also have a location in Colorado Springs.

On Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, fans can get a FREE Del Taco with any purchase.

The required coupon will be in the chain’s app.

Del Taco has 11 locations in Colorado, click here.

The chain is celebrating National Taco Day with select tacos for only $1.50 each, all day.

Quantity limits may apply. The offer is not valid for third-party delivery.

Fuzzy’s has 10 metro area locations in Arvada, Aurora, Denver (Central Park), Parker, Centennial, Thornton, Westminster, Longmont, Castle Rock and Windsor.

Expect long lines at the popular taco shop!

Celebrate the crunchy day with a seasoned ground beef or chicken tinga (soft or crispy) for just $2.

If you’re looking for a “fancier” filling, enjoy a southwest chicken or brisket tinga for $4.

The offer is valid for dine-in only.

There are seven On The Border locations in Colorado — Aurora, Colorado Springs (3), Golden, Highlands Ranch and Loveland.

On October 4, the popular fast-food Mexican is allowing customer to gift a taco to anyone for any reason with its new taco-gifting service.

The gift is delivered as $2 eGift Card redeemable via the chain’s website or app at participating locations.

From open to close, on Oct. 4, customers can enjoy a FREE Beef Stuffed Grilled Taco by downloading its app.

Fans who already have the app downloaded will see the required digital coupon under “Offers” on the morning of Oct. 4.

The fast-food Mexican restaurant has 10 Colorado locations, with three in the metro area — Denver, Thornton and Westminster.

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.