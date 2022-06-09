Collective Soul out of Taste of Fort Collins, T.I. still scheduled

Collective Soul has dropped out of Taste of Fort Collins after a member tested positive for COVID.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Taste of Fort Collins is back for a 26th year.

T.I. and Cold War Kids will headline the event at Fort Collins' Washington Park, scheduled for Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.

Collective Soul had been scheduled to perform this weekend, but has canceled its appearance after a member of the band tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from festival organizers.

Cold War Kids will now serve as the headliner at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

Clifford "T.I." Harris is the main stage headliner on Sunday, June 12.

After being canceled in 2020, Taste of Fort Collins returned in July 2021 with a sold-out, in-person event headlined by Nelly and The Spin Doctors.

"Townsquare Media is thrilled to announce the return Taste of Fort Collins, NoCo’s largest summer party, a celebration of music we all know and love with T.I. & Collective Soul, local food, artisans, and all things NoCo," said Evan Harrison, Market President at Townsquare Media.

"Now that the masks are off, it’s time to rally around our local businesses, with family, friends, and neighbors," said Harrison. "With dozens of local restaurants and food trucks featured as well as our hometown breweries and a local distillery, we’ll have something for all of NoCo to enjoy."

"We’ll once again call on our community to vote for the Best of NoCo restaurants and local entertainers," said Harrison. "Last year more than 100,000 people participated in the process of helping Townsquare choose local performers and their favorite restaurants, a true differentiator in making Taste a unique event with a strong local focus."

Tickets to Taste of Fort Collins can be purchased online here.

