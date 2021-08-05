A Taste of Colorado shares details of 2021 return

After canceling the 2020 event, organizers are bringing the festival back in a new format that will be a downtown-wide.

DENVER — Colorado's signature Labor Day weekend festival is set to return with a new downtown-wide format.

The "reimagined" A Taste of Colorado will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 to Monday, Sept. 6 at locations across downtown Denver.

Now in its 38th year, the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but will be back with attractions celebrating local art, music and culture.

Festival organizers Downtown Denver Partnership (DDP) held a press conference on Thursday morning to share details about this year’s downtown-wide festival.

“Taste of Colorado is a well-loved tradition that spans generations,” said Sharon Alton of DDP. “We’re proud to bring Taste back as we emerge from the pandemic, this year in a new format that will be a true celebration of our city’s culture and everything that our city’s artists, musicians, and restauranteurs have to offer. Never has it been more important to highlight all things local, and we can’t wait to do just that alongside our community over Labor Day Weekend.”

Over 500,000 people typically attend the annual A Taste of Colorado in downtown Denver each year. The family-friendly festival is beloved for its musical concerts, food and shopping.

