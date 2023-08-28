Taste of Colorado Labor Day weekend festival canceled this year

After being canceled in 2020 and transformed into a downtown-wide format in 2021, the festival returned to Civic Center last year.

DENVER — Colorado's signature Labor Day weekend event will not be held this year.

Downtown Denver Partnership will not hold its annual Taste of Colorado this weekend.

The Taste of Colorado festival had traditionally been held over the Labor Day holiday weekend at Civic Center in downtown Denver to celebrate the food, artisans, musicians and vendors of the Centennial State.

This year, Taste of Colorado was incorporated into ¡Viva! Streets, a new downtown Denver experience. The inaugural series this summer closed 3.5 miles of Denver streets to cars on four days.

The Denver Downtown Partnership said the goal of ¡Viva! Streets was to invite city-goers to "walk, bike, roll, jog, scoot, or dance down activated streets in the heart of our city and connect with community through exercise, entertainment, and food."

"Thank you to everyone who came out to Taste of Colorado at ¡Viva! Streets Denver!" the partnership said on its website. "We will not be having an event over Labor Day weekend this year. Check back later for updates regarding upcoming events!"

After being canceled in 2020 and transformed into a downtown-wide format in 2021, Taste of Colorado returned to Civic Center in 2022 for its 39th iteration.

A big draw of the free festival in past years was the entertainment lineup. Past performers included Sugar Ray, Dwight Yoakam, KC and the Sunshine Band, Smash Mouth, Kool & the Gang, Scott Stapp, Grand Funk Railroad, and LeAnn Rimes.

