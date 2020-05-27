Organizers cancel A Taste of Colorado for 2020

A food lovers' tradition in Colorado for 37 years will focus on a return in 2021.

DENVER — The Downtown Denver Partnership has canceled this summer's A Taste of Colorado.

The festival, which had been planned to take place on its traditional Labor Day weekend of Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, will now aim to return in 2021.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported A Taste of Colorado over the course of the last 37 years," said A Taste of Colorado organizers. "We look forward to celebrating our city, and our diverse food, music and culture for many years to come."

Over 500,000 people attend the annual A Taste of Colorado in downtown Denver's Civic Center Park each year. The three-day, family-friendly festival is beloved for its musical concerts, food and shopping.

"As we continue our work to build an economically resilient center city, we do not take this cancellation lightly," said festival organizers. "Our primary focus continues to be what is most important during this time – the health and safety of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic."

More than 200 booths traditionally set up at Civic Center for the festival, creating a marketplace where shoppers can browse everything from homemade crafts and gifts, to jewelry and special products made by Colorado artisans.

Festival organizers have made a list of vendors that Coloradans can support despite the festival's cancellation:

Belsito Pizzeria continues to operate and serve mobile wood-fired pizza and is still booking private events at apartment complexes and neighborhoods: BelsitoPizzeria.com

"New dimensions in flavor": 7barrels.com

Centennial Cuts offers all Colorado local beef including premium cuts of beef as well as handcrafted beef sticks and summer sausage. centennialcuts.com

Help prevent old guitar strings from going to the garbage at retunedjewelry.com

Handcrafted jewelry, including classic, contemporary, steampunk and animal designs: Facebook.com/VictorianEleganceJewelry

Denver-based face painting, body art and party services: facefiesta.com

Professional henna and body art services in Denver and Boulder: denverhenna.com

Handmade silver jewelry inspired by nature: thebeardedjeweler.com

Variety of cupcakes from chocolate to vanilla, red velvet to lemon, confetti to salted caramel and everything in between: yummydeliciousbakery.com

Art prints and stickers of comic book characters, anime, pop culture art and customized work: dominicglover.com

Assortment of stylish, durable and affordable eyewear: Superflexxeyewear.com

Hand-painted clothing for men and women made of sustainable materials including bamboo, hemp, organic cotton and recycled polyester: thirdwolfdesigns.com

Hand sanitizer in variety of sizes available at retail and wholesale pricing: rtpr.com/hand-sanitizer-bulk/9b91af87

Colorado clothing and accessories including shirts, hats, beanies, flags, pins and more: local-ltd.com

Handcrafted face masks made of double-layered polyester filter material: denvermcyology.org

Organic aloe skin cream: aloecream.biz

Korean BBQ in a cup: instagram.com/cupbop_colorado

Hot dogs, sandwiches, burgers and more: billysgourmethotdogs.com

Sushi and Japanese steakhouse: order.benihana.com/menu/benihana-denver

Outdoor art and unique gifts made of metal and glass: echolakestudio.com