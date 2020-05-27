x
Organizers cancel A Taste of Colorado for 2020

A food lovers' tradition in Colorado for 37 years will focus on a return in 2021.
Credit: A Taste of Colorado

DENVER — The Downtown Denver Partnership has canceled this summer's A Taste of Colorado.

The festival, which had been planned to take place on its traditional Labor Day weekend of Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, will now aim to return in 2021.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported A Taste of Colorado over the course of the last 37 years," said A Taste of Colorado organizers. "We look forward to celebrating our city, and our diverse food, music and culture for many years to come."

Over 500,000 people attend the annual A Taste of Colorado in downtown Denver's Civic Center Park each year. The three-day, family-friendly festival is beloved for its musical concerts, food and shopping.

"As we continue our work to build an economically resilient center city, we do not take this cancellation lightly," said festival organizers. "Our primary focus continues to be what is most important during this time – the health and safety of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic."

'A Taste of Colorado' — Denver Labor Day weekend tradition

More than 200 booths traditionally set up at Civic Center for the festival, creating a marketplace where shoppers can browse everything from homemade crafts and gifts, to jewelry and special products made by Colorado artisans.

Festival organizers have made a list of vendors that Coloradans can support despite the festival's cancellation:

