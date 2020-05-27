Organizers cancel A Taste of Colorado for 2020

DENVER — The Downtown Denver Partnership has canceled this summer's A Taste of Colorado.
The festival, which had been planned to take place on its traditional Labor Day weekend of Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, will now aim to return in 2021.
"Thank you to everyone who has supported A Taste of Colorado over the course of the last 37 years," said A Taste of Colorado organizers. "We look forward to celebrating our city, and our diverse food, music and culture for many years to come."
Over 500,000 people attend the annual A Taste of Colorado in downtown Denver's Civic Center Park each year. The three-day, family-friendly festival is beloved for its musical concerts, food and shopping.
"As we continue our work to build an economically resilient center city, we do not take this cancellation lightly," said festival organizers. "Our primary focus continues to be what is most important during this time – the health and safety of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic."
'A Taste of Colorado' — Denver Labor Day weekend tradition
More than 200 booths traditionally set up at Civic Center for the festival, creating a marketplace where shoppers can browse everything from homemade crafts and gifts, to jewelry and special products made by Colorado artisans.
Festival organizers have made a list of vendors that Coloradans can support despite the festival's cancellation:
- Belsito Pizzeria continues to operate and serve mobile wood-fired pizza and is still booking private events at apartment complexes and neighborhoods: BelsitoPizzeria.com
- "New dimensions in flavor": 7barrels.com
- Centennial Cuts offers all Colorado local beef including premium cuts of beef as well as handcrafted beef sticks and summer sausage. centennialcuts.com
- Help prevent old guitar strings from going to the garbage at retunedjewelry.com
- Handcrafted jewelry, including classic, contemporary, steampunk and animal designs: Facebook.com/VictorianEleganceJewelry
- Denver-based face painting, body art and party services: facefiesta.com
- Professional henna and body art services in Denver and Boulder: denverhenna.com
- Handmade silver jewelry inspired by nature: thebeardedjeweler.com
- Variety of cupcakes from chocolate to vanilla, red velvet to lemon, confetti to salted caramel and everything in between: yummydeliciousbakery.com
- Art prints and stickers of comic book characters, anime, pop culture art and customized work: dominicglover.com
- Assortment of stylish, durable and affordable eyewear: Superflexxeyewear.com
- Hand-painted clothing for men and women made of sustainable materials including bamboo, hemp, organic cotton and recycled polyester: thirdwolfdesigns.com
- Hand sanitizer in variety of sizes available at retail and wholesale pricing: rtpr.com/hand-sanitizer-bulk/9b91af87
- Colorado clothing and accessories including shirts, hats, beanies, flags, pins and more: local-ltd.com
- Handcrafted face masks made of double-layered polyester filter material: denvermcyology.org
- Organic aloe skin cream: aloecream.biz
- Korean BBQ in a cup: instagram.com/cupbop_colorado
- Hot dogs, sandwiches, burgers and more: billysgourmethotdogs.com
- Sushi and Japanese steakhouse: order.benihana.com/menu/benihana-denver
- Outdoor art and unique gifts made of metal and glass: echolakestudio.com
RELATED: Water World will not open in 2020
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado