Your guide to this weekend's Taste of Colorado

DENVER — Colorado's signature Labor Day weekend festival is back with a new downtown-wide format.

A Taste of Colorado will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 to Monday, Sept. 6 at locations across downtown Denver.

Now in its 38th year, the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but will be back with attractions celebrating local art, music and culture.

This year's event will feature three stages where attendees can listen to music from a variety of musicians. Downtown restaurants will be creating special Colorado-centric menus for the festival, and local vendors will be selling art and hand-crafted goods along the 16th Street Mall.

"We’re excited to bring Taste of Colorado back in new ways in 2021," said Sharon Alton, Senior Vice President of Downtown Experience at the Downtown Denver Partnership. "Connection and community are more important now than ever, and Taste will be spread across our urban core as we celebrate the local creativity, passion, and diversity that are a critically important part of our region’s fabric and culture."

Here's what you'll need to experience at A Taste of Colorado this Labor Day weekend.

Enjoy Local Food

Denver's biggest food festival will have a wide-range of cuisines this year. This weekend's Taste of Colorado will feature dozens of Colorado's top and local food vendors.

Enjoy Local Music

While you're working up your appetite, enjoy music on three outdoor stages in downtown Denver.

The 14er Stage will be located at 16th Street and Welton. The High Plains Stage is at 16th Street and Arapahoe and the Westword Stage is at the Glenarm Plaza at Denver Pavilions.

Chris Daniels & The Kings, Soul Food Band, Last Men On Earth, Soul School, Remezcla Latin Band, Heavy Diamond Ring, Pout House, Bailey Elora, The Mañanas, Kaitlyn Williams, Edwina Maben, Phat Daddy, Shauna Chanda, The Milk Blossoms, Hatori, and Confluence Music are just a few of the artists and bands performing this weekend.

Play in the free Kids Zone

The Kids Zone at Skyline park is free fun for all ages with music, dancing, magic, comedy and crafts.

The Kids Zone will feature Taste of Colorado’s signature Eurobungy Trampolin as well as three giant interactive inflatables, a toddler play place and one of Denver’s best kids entertainers, Smiles the Clown.

Find food at Food Truck Row

Gourmet hot dogs, handcrafted gelato, tacos, sushi and Greek faire are among the many cuisines you'll find on Food Truck Row.

Food Truck Row will be along Arapahoe Street from 15th Street to 17th Street.

Explore the Urban Art Adventure Walk

Local and regional artists will be painting downtown Denver in new ways this holiday weekend. The Urban Art Adventure Walk will feature a diverse array of local artists, multimedia art and more.

The walk will be set up along 16th Street Mall.

Shop the Marketplace

You'll be able to find unique arts and crafts, home and gift items, furniture, jewelry, imports, at one of the 50 booths of the Arts & Crafts Marketplace.

Get your holiday shopping list finished early as booths will be lined from Tremont to Arapahoe along the 16th Street Mall.

Stills in the City

Stills in the City will feature dozens of local craft distilleries and hundreds of varieties of spirits. Skyline Park will transform into one big speakeasy all weekend long, so grab some family and friends to sip, savor, and repeat.

Featured distilleries include Mystic Mountain Distillery, 1350 Distilling, Old Town Distilling Co., Balmer Peak Distilling, The Shine Shop, Ironton, Dryland, Mythology, Rocker Spirits, Mile High Pie Moonshine, Peak 7, Denver Distillery, Branch & Barrell, Dirt Road, and Axe & Oak.

Brick-and-mortar deals from downtown restaurants

Brick-and-mortar restaurants in downtown Denver will also be celebrating this weekend's Taste of Colorado.

Philadelphia Filly, Milk Tea People, Aloy Modern Thai, My Favorite Muffin, and Brooklyn's Finest Pizza are among the restaurants offering exclusive Taste of Colorado menus all weekend.

Enjoy local spirits and beer

While you devour meals along 16th Street Mall and Arapahoe Street's Food Truck Row, drink vendors will be ready to help wet your whistle.

Vendors will be selling Colorado craft beer and national brews and spirits at Skyline Park and the Glenarm Plaza at Denver Pavilions.

Over 500,000 people typically attend the annual A Taste of Colorado in downtown Denver each year. The family-friendly festival is beloved for its musical concerts, food and shopping.

