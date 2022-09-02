A guide to the 2022 Taste of Colorado in Denver

The three-day Labor Day weekend festival takes place in downtown Denver starting Saturday.

DENVER — After being canceled in 2020 and transformed into a downtown-wide format in 2021, Colorado's signature Labor Day weekend event has returned to Denver's Civic Center Park.

Thousands are expected to attend the 39th annual Taste of Colorado from Saturday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5 in the heart of downtown Denver.

The three-day family-friendly festival celebrates Colorado food, artisans, musicians and vendors.

The event is free to attend, but if you want to try out the food or get a beverage, you can pay with a credit card at one of the hundreds of booths inside the festival.

“We always look so forward to this time of year,” Sharon Alton, Senior Vice President of Downtown Experience said. “Taste of Colorado is a beloved community event that showcases the passion, energy, and vibrancy of our city and state.”

Since navigating the event can be overwhelming, we put together this handy guide to help you get started.

Where to go

Civic Center Park in downtown Denver is the site of Taste of Colorado this year.

Festival hours

Saturday, Sept. 3: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission

Taste of Colorado is free to attend. Food and drinks can be purchased with a credit card — no tickets this year.

A music-filled weekend

One of the major draws of Taste of Colorado is the variety of musical acts who perform throughout the weekend.

This year, the festival will host five stages with more than 60 artists. The lineup includes tribute bands, country musicians, jazz, cultural lineups and up-and-coming Denver bands.





Try the grub

Anyone spending a day at Taste of Colorado would be remiss not to try the food. More than 30 local food trucks and restaurants will be offering up tasty dishes from small plates to full meals.

Stills in the City will have dozens of local craft distilleries and hundreds of varieties of spirits, transforming the Greek Theater within the park into one big speakeasy.

Shop around

More than 50 booths will be set up at Civic Center Park, creating an Arts & Crafts Marketplace where shoppers can browse everything from homemade crafts and gifts to jewelry, furniture, gift items and special products made by Colorado artisans.

Those looking to knock out some holiday shopping will have no shortage of options.

Keep the kids entertained

Known as a family-friendly event, it’s fitting that there would be activities for kids to enjoy during the festival.

All kids activities will be free this year, no tickets required, in the Kids Zone. This includes inflatables, games, entertainment, obstacle course, laser tag, crafts, magicians, a music sound station and comedy.

You can find more information about Taste of Colorado at ATasteofColorado.com.

