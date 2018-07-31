DENVER — Denver is mad for Ethiopian food.

The huge demand for Ethiopian food led to the creation of the Taste of Ethiopia Festival. The festival returns for a sixth year this weekend.

Taste of Ethiopia Festival will be held at Denver's Parkfield Lake Park on Saturday, August 4 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission to the festival is free.

The festival will have some of the area's best Ethiopian restaurants and caterers as well as live music, entertainment, cultural dance shows, the sacred Ethiopian coffee ceremony and lots of vendors with products and arts.

