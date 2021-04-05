Nelly, Spin Doctors to headline Taste of Fort Collins 2021

Weekend passes start at $20 for the 25th Taste of Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Taste of Fort Collins will return for a 25th year in July 2021.

Townsquare Media announced Wednesday that the 2021 festival will also feature music headliners Nelly and Spin Doctors.

The two acts will take the stage at Fort Collins' Washington Park during the food festival which is scheduled for July 24 and July 25.

After being canceled in 2020, Taste of Fort Collins will take place in-person in Old Town Fort Collins with live music, food and family fun.

> Above video: Colorado restaurants are hiring.

Weekend passes start at $20 while supplies last and will go on-sale on Friday, May 7 at 8 a.m. on the New Country 99.1, Retro 102.5, 99.9 The Point, 94.3 the X and, Power 102.9 apps. After the discounted tickets sell out, prices will increase.

“Townsquare Media’s Taste of Fort Collins is thrilled to give NoCo something meaningful to look forward to this summer; it’s been too long. Together, we’ll rally around our local businesses, food, drink, family, friends, local entertainers and enjoy some of the best party-jams of all time,” said Evan Harrison, market president at Townsquare Media. “With dozens of local restaurants and food trucks featured as well as our hometown breweries and a local distillery, we’ll have something for all of NoCo to enjoy.”

Townsquare Media said local performers will have the opportunity to share the stage with Nelly and Spin Doctors.

"We’ll once again call on our community to vote for the Best of NoCo restaurants and local entertainers," Harrison said. "Last year more than 100,000 people participated in the process of choosing local performers and their favorite restaurants, a true differentiator in making Taste a unique event with a strong local focus."

More information on how to buy tickets is available at tasteoffortcollins.com/tickets.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Recipes and DIY

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.