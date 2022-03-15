Taste of Fort Collins announces 2022 headliners

Taste of Fort Collins will again offer food from local and national restaurants, artisan vendors and live music.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Taste of Fort Collins will return for a 26th year this summer.

Collective Soul and T.I. will headline the annual event, Townsquare Media announced Monday.

The two acts will take the stage at Fort Collins' Washington Park during the food festival, scheduled for Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.

After being canceled in 2020, Taste of Fort Collins returned in July 2021 with a sold-out, in-person event headlined by Nelly and The Spin Doctors.

"Townsquare Media is thrilled to announce the return Taste of Fort Collins, NoCo’s largest summer party, a celebration of music we all know and love with T.I. & Collective Soul, local food, artisans, and all things NoCo," said Evan Harrison, Market President at Townsquare Media.

"Now that the masks are off, it’s time to rally around our local businesses, with family, friends, and neighbors," said Harrison. "With dozens of local restaurants and food trucks featured as well as our hometown breweries and a local distillery, we’ll have something for all of NoCo to enjoy."

Townsquare Media will again offer local performers the opportunity to share the stage with T.I. & Collective Soul.

"We’ll once again call on our community to vote for the Best of NoCo restaurants and local entertainers," said Harrison. "Last year more than 100,000 people participated in the process of helping Townsquare choose local performers and their favorite restaurants, a true differentiator in making Taste a unique event with a strong local focus."

Discounted weekend passes will be available while supplies last beginning Friday, March 18 at 8 a.m. for only $20 on the New Country 99.1, Retro 102.5, 99.9 The Point, 94.3 the X and, Power 102.9 apps. After these discounted tickets sell out, prices will increase.

