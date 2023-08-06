Lil Jon, All-American Rejects headline Taste of Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Taste of Fort Collins is back for a 27th year.
The Taste of Fort Collins festival will offer food and drink from local and national restaurants, artisan vendors and live music at Fort Collins' Washington Park.
Pop-punk band The All-American Rejects and rapper Lil Jon headline this year's event, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
The All-American Rejects will play Saturday and Lil Jon will take the stage Sunday.
A single-day pass is $18.50 for admission from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. A ticket provides access to food and drink vendors as well as the concert.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.