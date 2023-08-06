Lil Jon, All-American Rejects headline Taste of Fort Collins

Taste of Fort Collins will offer food from local and national restaurants, artisan vendors and live music.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Taste of Fort Collins is back for a 27th year.

The Taste of Fort Collins festival will offer food and drink from local and national restaurants, artisan vendors and live music at Fort Collins' Washington Park.

Pop-punk band The All-American Rejects and rapper Lil Jon headline this year's event, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

The All-American Rejects will play Saturday and Lil Jon will take the stage Sunday.

A single-day pass is $18.50 for admission from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. A ticket provides access to food and drink vendors as well as the concert.

