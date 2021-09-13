'Taste of the Broncos' is back for a 7th year

Proceeds from Taste of the Broncos benefit Denver Broncos Charities and Food Bank of the Rockies.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will host the 7th annual Taste of the Broncos on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

Located on the field this year, the gourmet tailgate will feature Metro Denver’s top restaurants and chefs. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with Broncos Cheerleaders, alumni and Miles the Mascot.

Live music will be provided by Motones, a four-person band performing Motown classics as well as current hits blended with Motown style.

General admission and VIP tickets for the event taking place on the field can be purchased here. VIP tickets include early admission into the event space and are still available in limited quantity.

Proceeds from the annual event will benefit Denver Broncos Charities and Food Bank of the Rockies. Since the event’s inception, the Denver Broncos have donated $333,847 to Food Bank of the Rockies which has provided 1,335,388 meals to those in need in our community.

Local chefs be on hand to prepare signature dishes from their restaurants for guests to sample. Specialty cocktails will be provided by Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey and GameDay Vodka and non-alcoholic drinks will be supplied by Coca-Cola.

List of 2021 participating restaurants

A5

Edible Beats

Ihawan Sa Colorado

Aramark Sports & Entertainment

Epicurean Catering

Le French

Azucar Bakery

Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery

Murray’s Cheese

Bettola Bistro

FNG

OZO (Plant-Based Protein)

Bubu

Go Green Gourmet

Root Down

Cherry Creek Grill

GQue BBQ

Sweet Sweetz Ice Cream & Desserts

ChoLon Restaurant Concepts

Dos Abuelas

High Point Creamery

Hillstone Restaurant Group

Tacos * Tequila * Whiskey

