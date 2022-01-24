Tattered Cover opens new suburban location with full bar

The beloved Denver bookstore's new location has been a long time coming, but now offers a patio and bar. Owners are looking to expand to more locations in Colorado.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Tattered Cover opened a new location on Monday in Westminster.

The beloved Denver bookstore's new location at 8875 Westminster Boulevard has been a long time coming.

It was first announced in 2019 and was expected to open nine months to a year ago. The pandemic and supply chain issues have slowed the process, co-owner and CEO Kwame Spearman told Denver Business Journal.

> Video above from November: Tattered Cover initiative aims to foster diversity in literature.

But owners took advantage of the delay to expand their planned space to 6,500 square feet (from the originally announced 5,000) and add a full bar.

"We thought, how can we be innovative with the space? So we thought about the bar," Spearman said. Tattered Cover has alcohol licenses at other locations but the Westminster location will be home to its first full bar.

