Tattered Cover opening newest Colorado store

Tattered Cover is moving into a historic Colorado building this week.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of Colorado's largest bookstores is opening its first location outside of the Denver metro area.

Tattered Cover will open a new bookstore in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday, June 21.

Located at 112 North Tejon Street, the 8,000-square-foot retail store will have thousands of books, a full-service bar and café, and a kids area.

The bookstore will be Tattered Cover's 11th location in Colorado including its three stores inside Denver International Airport (DIA).

Tattered Cover said the new store is located in a historic building that dates back to the 1880s. According to Tattered Cover, the building has functioned as a market, upscale clothing retailer, jewelry store and costume shop.

Architect Thomas MacLaren, known for Colorado buildings such as the Pauline Chapel and Trianon, redesigned the building's storefront and rear in 1918. According to Tattered Cover, MacLaren added features like Van Briggle tile, brickwork, and leaded-glass transoms, which are still present today.

"This opening feels very similar to the opening of Tattered Cover’s beloved LoDo location as both are in historic buildings in the heart of burgeoning downtown areas," said Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman. "Our goal is to be a community institution for Coloradans and this new location will offer the perfect setting to connect with the Colorado Springs community."

Best Cellars, a full-service bar and café, will serve Denver's Attimo Wine and craft brews from Denver's Fiction Beer Company, as well as a menu of coffee, drinks and food.

"Downtown Colorado Springs is in the midst of a renaissance and we are thrilled that Tattered Cover will become part of our downtown landscape and an important part of our growing community," said Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs President and CEO Susan Edmondson. "Such an iconic brand in Colorado is destined to become a destination within downtown Colorado Springs and we look forward to seeing the store thrive here.”

The new Tattered Cover store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

