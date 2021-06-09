First Look: Inside Tattered Cover's new location at McGregor Square

The new Tattered Cover has ballpark views, abundant windows and roughly 25,000 books.

DENVER — Tattered Cover's newest location, at the McGregor Square mixed-use development just west of Coors Field, isn't far from its previous outpost in Lower Downtown.

The new store sits just a few blocks from Tattered Cover's former home at the C.S. Morey Mercantile building at 16th and Wynkoop streets — so close, in fact, that on June 12, more than 100 people will form a line to pass the final book from the old location to the new one to celebrate its grand opening.

The so-called "bookworm" will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the iconic Denver-based bookstore after a year that's been full of change.

In late 2020, an investor group led by Kwame Spearman and David Back, both of whom were raised in Denver and grew up loving the bookstore, purchased Tattered Cover. Their goal, they said, was to not only help keep the business afloat, but enable it to expand amid a rapidly changing retail environment.

